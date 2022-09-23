Graham (NYSE:GHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $531.05

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $531.05 and last traded at $532.00, with a volume of 207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $543.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Graham Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $576.93 and its 200-day moving average is $586.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $933.30 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 246.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Further Reading

