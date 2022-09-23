Grant Bradley Fagerheim Acquires 10,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.69 per share, with a total value of C$86,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,680,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,296,734.23.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,950.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Monday, July 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.82 per share, with a total value of C$44,100.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$91,200.00.

TSE:WCP traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.88 and a 52 week high of C$12.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 1.89.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.40.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

