Green Climate World (WGC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $318.40 Million

Green Climate World (WGC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Green Climate World has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Green Climate World has a total market cap of $318.40 million and approximately $55,781.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Green Climate World coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Green Climate World Profile

Green Climate World was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Green Climate World is greenclimate.io. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Green Climate World is https://reddit.com/r/GreenClimateWorld.

Buying and Selling Green Climate World

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Climate world is a project aiming to improve the life on our planet.The core of the project is the WGC Token. The WGC token is a blockchain based cryptocurrency and also a ledger. All logs will be secure on the blockchain with no possibility for any kind of tempering or erasing by anyone.The main goal of Green Climate world is recording atmospheric data to their blockchain and planting trees.”

