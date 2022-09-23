Green Shiba Inu (new) Trading Up 84% This Week (GINUX)

Green Shiba Inu (new) (GINUX) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Green Shiba Inu (new) has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $20,266.00 worth of Green Shiba Inu (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Green Shiba Inu (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Green Shiba Inu (new) has traded up 84% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Green Shiba Inu (new) Coin Profile

Green Shiba Inu (new) was first traded on June 10th, 2021. Green Shiba Inu (new)’s total supply is 9,239,632,388,671 coins and its circulating supply is 9,239,539,199,676 coins. Green Shiba Inu (new)’s official Twitter account is @GreenShibaCoin.

Green Shiba Inu (new) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Shiba Inu is a fully decentralized, zero-emission and fairly distributed community-driven token disrupting the meme economy aiming at protecting the environment. The Green Shiba Inu is a token on the Binance Smart Chain which aims at setting up a Carbon Neutral Economy, with a sustainable crypto development, thus reducing the emissions and the subsequent carbon footprint that stems from mining. Telegram | Medium “

