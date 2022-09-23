Gregory Stuart Smith Purchases 3,500 Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (TSE:IPA) Stock

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (TSE:IPA – Get Rating) Director Gregory Stuart Smith purchased 3,500 shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.41 per share, with a total value of C$18,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$229,925.
Gregory Stuart Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Gregory Stuart Smith purchased 5,000 shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.93 per share, with a total value of C$34,670.00.
