Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sells $242,576.88 in Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,254.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $41,160.00.

Grove Collaborative Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:GROV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. 184,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,097. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROV. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,039,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.