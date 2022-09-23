GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in GSK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after buying an additional 501,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after purchasing an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in shares of GSK by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,700.00.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 177,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,734. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.66%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

