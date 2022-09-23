Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Baker bought 1,018 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $35,110.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 551,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,012,405.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Baker bought 1,018 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $35,110.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 551,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,012,405.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 1,023 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,293.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 564,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,483,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,120 shares of company stock worth $142,113 and sold 30,000 shares worth $1,103,220. 26.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 102.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

