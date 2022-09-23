Guarded Ether (GETH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,135.00

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Guarded Ether has a market cap of $1.60 billion and $12,135.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guarded Ether coin can currently be purchased for about $993.62 or 0.05321553 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Guarded Ether

Guarded Ether was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 1,605,665 coins. The official website for Guarded Ether is guarda.com. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarda is a custody-free multiplatform cryptocurrency wallet with a user-friendly interface designed to store, manage, transfer and receive digital assets. Guarda Wallet currently supports over 40 most popular blockchains and thousands of their tokens (including BTC, BCH, BSV, ETH, ETC, XMR, ZEC, XRP, EOS, KIN, LTC, XLM, DASH and more). All the currencies can be purchased within the wallet with a bank card. The users can also exchange currencies via built-in exchange service and make fast crypto transactions.Existing in Web, Desktop (Linux, Windows, MacOS), Mobile (iOS, Android) and Chrome Extension versions, the wallets are accessible from any device connected to the Internet.Ethereum 2.0 brings Proof of Stake to the Ethereum network. Join Guarda's in-app Ethereum staking pool and earn crypto rewards in ETH with Guarded Ether (GETH).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guarded Ether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guarded Ether using one of the exchanges listed above.

