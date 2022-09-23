Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.13 million-$614.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.25 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Guess’ Stock Down 4.7 %

GES traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 30,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,288. The stock has a market cap of $811.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.90. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Guess”s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

In other Guess’ news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

