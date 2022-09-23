GYEN (GYEN) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $24.49 million and $351,382.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GYEN launched on December 11th, 2019. GYEN’s total supply is 3,513,194,680 coins. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com/gyen. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

