Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,355.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLMAF. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.15) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $22.90 on Friday. Halma has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $43.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

