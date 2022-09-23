Hamster (HAM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Hamster (HAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Hamster coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hamster has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and $241,855.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hamster has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011051 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.43 or 0.00623998 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s genesis date was September 5th, 2021. Hamster’s total supply is 4,336,093,291,330,410 coins. Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hamster’s official website is coinhamster.io.

Buying and Selling Hamster

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Token is a de-centralized meme token which was created on BSC Network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

