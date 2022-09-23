Handshake (HNS) 1-Day Volume Hits $78,247.00

Handshake (HNS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Handshake has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $23.12 million and approximately $78,247.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,113.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022488 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00285929 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00150682 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00740276 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.56 or 0.00625512 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000961 BTC.
About Handshake
Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 530,536,340 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org.
Buying and Selling Handshake
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.
