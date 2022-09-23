happy birthday coin (HBDC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13,999.63

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. happy birthday coin has a total market capitalization of $13,999.63 and $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, happy birthday coin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One happy birthday coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004376 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011140 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About happy birthday coin
happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. happy birthday coin’s official message board is t.me/happycoinholdings. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. happy birthday coin’s official website is happycoinholdings.com.
happy birthday coin Coin Trading
