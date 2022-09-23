Harbor Group Inc. Acquires 174 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.59. 1,656,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,791,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $164.46.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
