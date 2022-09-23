Harbor Group Inc. Buys 12,436 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,115. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.