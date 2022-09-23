Harbor Group Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.92. 22,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,188. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

