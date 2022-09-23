Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $14.73. 250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Harvey Norman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.
