Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.86

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.86 and last traded at $37.88, with a volume of 315157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on HE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

