Haywood Securities Lowers Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Price Target to C$15.00

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Stock Performance
CVE:BRAG opened at C$2.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.41. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.