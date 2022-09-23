Haywood Securities Lowers Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Price Target to C$15.00

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAGGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:BRAG opened at C$2.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.41. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

