HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 111 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.89. 48,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,989. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.04. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

