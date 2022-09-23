HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,125 shares of company stock worth $108,581,151 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.19.

LLY stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.28. 111,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,822. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $293.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.