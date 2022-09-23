HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,721 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $160,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 158,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.53. 183,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,305. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

