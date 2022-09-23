HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

MCD traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.38. The company had a trading volume of 55,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,805. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.39.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

