HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $98.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,861. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.67. The company has a market capitalization of $173.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

