HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,198. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.24.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

