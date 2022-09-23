HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.71. The company had a trading volume of 36,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,038. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.18.

