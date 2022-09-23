HC Wainwright Cuts Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Price Target to $2.00

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Elys Game Technology Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of ELYS opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 42.69% and a negative return on equity of 153.29%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile



Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

