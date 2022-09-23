HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMUX. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Aegis cut their price target on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Immunic Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $3.21 on Monday. Immunic has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $98.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
