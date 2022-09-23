Head-To-Head Analysis: Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Vimeo has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KnowBe4 has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vimeo and KnowBe4’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million 1.84 -$52.77 million ($0.54) -8.04 KnowBe4 $246.30 million 15.58 -$11.85 million $0.05 439.49

Analyst Ratings

KnowBe4 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KnowBe4, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vimeo and KnowBe4, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 1 0 2.20 KnowBe4 0 2 8 0 2.80

Vimeo presently has a consensus target price of $21.29, suggesting a potential upside of 390.45%. KnowBe4 has a consensus target price of $27.69, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than KnowBe4.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and KnowBe4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -20.85% -19.17% -11.22% KnowBe4 2.60% 8.93% 3.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KnowBe4 beats Vimeo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About KnowBe4

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. Its products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; Compliance Plus, a compliance training product, which enables organizations to offer their employees with relevant, timely, and engaging compliance content across a range of topics from data privacy to diversity, equity, and inclusion; PhishER, its security orchestration, automation, and response product, which enables security professionals to prioritize and automate security workstreams in response to attacks targeted at the human layer; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager, its governance, risk, and compliance product that enables organizations to analyze security risk and automate the management of compliance and audit functions. The company also offers Security Coach, a solution to address human behavior risks through human detection and response; and PasswordIQ that would be used to mitigate risk related to password hygiene issues, such as weak or breached passwords. It serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

