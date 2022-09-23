Head to Head Comparison: American Lithium (LIACF) & Its Peers

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) is one of 108 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare American Lithium to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

American Lithium has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium’s peers have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A -$18.80 million -13.09 American Lithium Competitors $8.11 billion $2.45 billion -7.62

This table compares American Lithium and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.39% -16.08% American Lithium Competitors -875.28% 2.59% -1.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Lithium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Lithium Competitors 667 2038 2670 83 2.40

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 58.46%. Given American Lithium’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

American Lithium peers beat American Lithium on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

