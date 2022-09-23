HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Price Performance
About HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets. The company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
