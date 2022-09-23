HedgeTrade One Day Volume Reaches $60.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $93.90 million and approximately $60.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.