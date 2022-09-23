Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.13

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.13 and last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.88.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 691,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 32.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.