Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00018582 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $129.09 million and approximately $602,362.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,033.11 or 1.00093971 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007064 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003681 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00059340 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005984 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002390 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00067230 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00078548 BTC.
Hermez Network Coin Profile
Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 coins. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hermez Network
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.
