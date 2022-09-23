Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,091 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 47,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 37,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.51 and a 200-day moving average of $126.67. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

