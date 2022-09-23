Herold Advisors Inc. Buys 980 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,896,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,353,137. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

