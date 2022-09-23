Herold Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,275 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $38,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,471,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

