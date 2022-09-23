Herold Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 1.2% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.81. 2,934,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,926. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

