Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded down $7.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.26. 8,885,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,473. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

