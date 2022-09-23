Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,896,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,171,000 after purchasing an additional 776,976 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,366,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,763.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 139,438 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth $6,429,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 437,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,838,000 after buying an additional 123,972 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OMFL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.92. 130,195 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16.

