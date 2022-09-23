Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 465 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 15.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 1.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 1.7 %

IEP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. 862,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,553. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -493.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

