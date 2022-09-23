Herold Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 48,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,250,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $9.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $591.39. 977,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,621. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $672.16 and its 200 day moving average is $665.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

