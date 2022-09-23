Herold Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $50.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,700,592 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16.

