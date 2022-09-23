Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Shares of HSY opened at $225.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.29. Hershey has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

