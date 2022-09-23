Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $17.63 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,629,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 17.2% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average of $92.64. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

