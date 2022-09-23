Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,565 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.8% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,574,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.1 %

ABT traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $99.91. 339,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,861. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $174.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

