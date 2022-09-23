Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) is Meyer Handelman Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 3.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $79,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.36. 53,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,215. The company has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

