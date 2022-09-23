Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

HON stock traded down $2.88 on Friday, reaching $170.37. The company had a trading volume of 112,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,215. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.18 and its 200 day moving average is $188.65. The company has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

